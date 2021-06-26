Blair William & Co. IL Buys 107 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

