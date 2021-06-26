Blair William & Co. IL Buys 23,786 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000.

SIMS stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

