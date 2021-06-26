Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.78 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,601.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,851,384 shares of company stock worth $201,956,944 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 140.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

