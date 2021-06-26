Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

