Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.58% of Neuronetics worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.