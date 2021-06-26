Blockpass Market Capitalization Reaches $509,213.08 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $509,213.08 and approximately $41.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

