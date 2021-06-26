Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $195,051.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

