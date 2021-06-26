BMO Capital Markets Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

