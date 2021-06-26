BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ZDM)

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZDM opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.45. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.23 and a twelve month high of C$25.23.

