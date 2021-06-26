BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 41.9% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $166,949.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.14 or 0.99945026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00055187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,037 coins and its circulating supply is 905,249 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.