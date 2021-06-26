Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,250,939 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

