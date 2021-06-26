Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,611 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.