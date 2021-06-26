Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

