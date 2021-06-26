Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,058 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

