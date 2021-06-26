Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,925 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

