Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of The Chemours worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $56,720,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

The Chemours stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

