Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.