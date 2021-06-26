Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $22.94. Broadstone Net Lease shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 43,921 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

