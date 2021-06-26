Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

