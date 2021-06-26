Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,712 shares of company stock worth $625,205. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 221,351 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

