Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

KIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

KIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,469. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

