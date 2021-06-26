Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,255,156 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. 1,101,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

