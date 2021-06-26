Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. 976,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

