Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post $685.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.51 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.22. 604,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.36. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

