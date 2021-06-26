Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $100.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.57 million to $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $508.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 300,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,766. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.