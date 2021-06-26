Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Kirby reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 553,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,939. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

