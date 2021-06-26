Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.75. 3,499,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.