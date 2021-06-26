Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 8,114,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.