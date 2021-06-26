Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Price Target at €57.72

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.72 ($67.90).

BNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.46 ($64.07). 1,968,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.98.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

