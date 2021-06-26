Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) PT at C$4.21

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNE. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

BNE opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$180.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

