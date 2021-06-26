Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $46.79

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,995,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,023. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

