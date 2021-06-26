Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $13.85

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

