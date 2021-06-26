Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $106.00

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

