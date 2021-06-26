Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $59.65

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

