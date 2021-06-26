Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $40.17

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MIRM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. 559,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

