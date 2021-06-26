Brokerages Set Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) PT at $12.60

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

OII opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

