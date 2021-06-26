Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$1.06

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

SGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday.

SGY opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$265.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

