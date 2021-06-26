Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $661.20

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $673.14.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $673.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,462. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

