Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 332,766 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.58.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -117.81%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.