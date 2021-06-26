Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Reduced by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,005 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 674,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

