Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.42 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

