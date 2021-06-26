Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,804. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

