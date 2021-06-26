Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

