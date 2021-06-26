CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

CAE stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.98. 432,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of -224.02. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

