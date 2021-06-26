CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of CAI International worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $964.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

