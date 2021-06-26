Calvin J. Kaufman Sells 14,425 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 100,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

