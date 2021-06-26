Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,779 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.