Cameco’s (CCO) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.46.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

