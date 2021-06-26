Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

