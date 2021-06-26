Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

