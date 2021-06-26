Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.
NYSE:CPB opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.44.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.